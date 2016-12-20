Police investigating former employee of Northampton business accused of defrauding pop star Rita Ora and others of millions of pounds

An ex-finance executive at a Northampton company has been arrested by police over allegations he inappropriately used money belonging a former X Factor and The Voice judge.

The accountant used to work for Blue Cube Business, based in Cheyne Walk, opposite Northampton General Hospital. Police have been investigating for nine months and are now appealing for anyone with extra information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm Northamptonshire Police are conducting an ongoing financial investigation in respect of an ex-employee of Blue Cube Business Ltd.

"A 35-year- old man has been arrested and is currently on bail for this matter.

“This is a live investigation and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”

The Sun has reported today that the total amount missing is £2.3 million and Miss Ora has reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A spokesman for Blue Cube said: "We can confirm that a former employee, who worked for Blue Cube Business Ltd, has been arrested as part of an ongoing financial investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

"However, due to the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."