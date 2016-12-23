Police 'increasingly concerned' about Northampton man after he went missing

A 36-year-old Northampton man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon is being urged to contact police.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of John Radcliffe, who was last seen in the Cliftonville area of Northampton at about 2.30pm on Thursday, December 22.

"John is white, about 5ft 5in, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hooded sweater, white t-shirt and a black baseball cap," he said.

Officers believe he may have left Northampton to go to the Portsmouth area. Officers are urging John, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.