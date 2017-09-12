Police in fresh appeal over Corby sex assault

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Corby are appealing for a taxi driver who may have given her a lift to contact them.

The woman was assaulted in a small grassed park area, at the junction of Pen Green Lane and Rockingham Road, sometime between 4am and 5am on Saturday, September 9.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for the driver of a taxi who picked up a woman and man in Corby old village between 4am and 4.45am, to contact them.

The taxi travelled along Rockingham Road, where the woman was dropped off, before continuing onto Danesholme.

Detectives would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or has any information about it.

The taxi driver, or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.