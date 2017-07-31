Police helicopter hovering over Northampton is searching for missing woman

A woman went missing in Northampton earlier today (Monday, July 31), police have said.

Catherine Clarke, 64, was last seen in the Cliftonville area of the town at about 10.15am and officers are asking her to contact them to let them know she is safe.

Catherine is white, with a small build, short, dark grey hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She was wearing a dark-coloured hooded ‘LA Gear’ top, black jogging bottoms and black shoes, and was carrying a large neon-pink rucksack.

Catherine, or anyone who sees her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 31/7/17.