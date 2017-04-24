Police hail fall in yob behaviour in Irthlingborough

Anti-social behaviour in Irthlingborough has seen a sharp decrease in recent weeks.

The district neighbourhood policing team was recently made aware of problems involving a small group of young people acting anti-socially in the High Street area.

In the past few months the team has worked with partner agencies to seek a solution to the concerns highlighted by residents.

Targeted police patrols have taken place to gather evidence and make full use of dispersal powers.

This has proved to be effective – from April 11 to 19 there were just two recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour compared with multiple calls each night at the beginning of the year.

Officers have been focusing on an identified group of offenders, with three prosecutions having already taken place and three further cases currently being built.

Neighbourhood Policing officer PC Matt Hart said: “I am continuing to work with partner agencies to ensure we have a coordinated approach to tackling neighbourhood issues.

“I appeal to residents to keep reporting any issues and to help identify the people involved so we can prosecute for any offences or, where appropriate, divert offenders away from anti-social behaviour.

“The local council has pledged to improve the youth shelter, including installation of lighting and wind breaks, which is one of a number of solutions.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issues that matter to local people and to ensure Irthlingborough is a safe and enjoyable place to live.”