Police find body in search for missing Earls Barton man

Police searching for a man who went missing from his home in Earls Barton have found a body.
Officers had been searching for Damian Wright, aged 40, who went missing from his home in Compton Way at 11.30pm on Saturday (September 30).
A police spokesman said: “Following the search today for a 40-year-old man in the Earls Barton area, we are sad to report that officers have found the body of a man.
“Police would like to thank members of the public in the local area for their assistance in the search.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
