Officers have released this picture of someone they believe may have information about a theft in Corby.

Between 9.40pm and 10.15pm yesterday (Tuesday), a woman went to the till at the McColl’s shop in Farmstead Road, where her shopping was put into a bag.

A police spokesman said: “While the staff member’s back was turned, she allegedly took two items from the bag and left the shop without paying.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.