Police appeal for public's help to trace man missing from Northampton

A search has been launched to find a 26-year-old man who left home in Northampton on Friday, July 21.

Officers are appealing for Ethan Norry, of Kingsley, to make contact with them to let them know he is safe and well.

Ethan is described as "white, 5ft 8in, with short dark hair and a beard, and was wearing a black top and trousers and black trainers when he went missing," a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said.

The force believes Mr Norry may still be in the Kingsley area, possibly sleeping rough in alleyways, gardens or sheds and are appealing for people in the area to call them on 101 if they have seen him in recent days.