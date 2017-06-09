Police appeal for help over Wellingborough fuel theft

Police officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to help their investigation into a fuel theft in Wellingborough.

A car pulled up at a petrol pump in Gold Street, Wellingborough, at about 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 26, and a male passenger got out of the car and filled it up with fuel.

He then returned to the car and the driver sped off without paying.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to help their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.