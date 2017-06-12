Police and Crime Commissioner launches new £100,000 fund for community ideas to cut crime

Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold has pledged thousands to Northamptonshire Community Foundation to award to projects in a bid to cut crime in the county.

The 'Making Northamptonshire Safer Communities Fund' was officially launched at the Daventry Funder Fayre on Tuesday, June 6 to hundreds of community groups and charities, which was supported by Sam Ward the involvement officer for the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Stephen Mold, Police and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire said: “I’m very pleased to be working with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

"I’m committed to making Northamptonshire safer for people who visit, live and work here.

"Working in partnership with the foundation is an effective way to provide grant funding to projects that are primarily focussed on promoting and delivering community safety and reducing crime in our county.”

The fund promises to offer grants from £3,000 up to £10,000 to support the Police and Crime Plan objectives, called 'keeping the young safe', 'putting victims first', 'protecting people from harm and 'community partnerships'.

In addition to being awarded funding, groups will have a chance to meet the Police and Crime Commissioner as he’ll be visiting some of the beneficiaries of the fund

Rachel McGrath, grants director and deputy CEO Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: "The foundation is delighted to be working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioners Office to deliver this fund focused on community safety.

"The foundation will work with funded groups to measure the impact of their work to achieve safer communities.

"We welcome applications from groups and charities working to prevent crime and promote safer communities here in Northamptonshire."