Plea to donate your favourite book to Northampton General Hospital

A campaign to create a library of town's favourite books was launched by Northampton General Hopspital this morning.

The hospital is asking people living and working in Northampton to donate their favourite book to its Bedside Book Club, the new library service for patients.

Emma Wimpress, volunteer services manager, said: “We’re expanding our volunteer service to introduce a bedside library service for our patients and we’d love to create a collection of Northampton’s favourite reads.

“We’re asking people to donate their favourite book, or a copy of it if they can’t bear to part with it. It can be any genre or subject - novels, short stories, poetry, non-fiction – as long as it’s a book you’ve enjoyed and you’d happily recommend.

“We’ve produced stickers for inside the books so people can write a message about why they’ve chosen that book to donate.

“We’re hoping that by the end of the campaign, we have a collection of books that really reflects Northampton’s favourite reading material and give our patients a great choice of books to read while they’re staying with us.”

NGH chief operating office/deputy chief executive Deborah Needham with her donated book

The hospital is encouraging book donors to post a photo of their donated book on social media using the hashtag #NGHBBC or email a photo and explanation of why their donated book is a favourite to volunteer.services@ngh.nhs.uk

Members of the public can donate books at the special drop boxes located at the main entrances to the hospital, BBC Radio Northampton reception at the top of Abington Street, Northampton Borough Council’s First Stop Shop in The Guildhall, Royal & Derngate and Northampton Saints Rugby Club at Franklin’s Gardens on match day

The scheme also has the support of Grant Thornton, Nationwide, Northampton College and Northampton Town Football Club, where staff will be able to donate books.

Deborah Needham's bookplate