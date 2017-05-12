Plans to hand £1,000 fines to fly-tippers and street drinkers in Northampton cut-through goes out to consultation

A bid to clamp down on street drinking and fly-tipping by introducing £1,000 fines at a known hotspot have gone out to consultation.

Last week Northampton Borough Council announced plans to make Marble Arch, a troublesome cut-through near the Hope Centre in the Mounts, subject to a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

The route between Barrack Road and Ash Street is often lined with cars, but it could also be gated off as part of the plans and anyone caught dropping waste or drinking there could face penalties of up to £1,000.

Now the borough council wants to gather views about the scheme.

Cabinet member for community safety and engagement Councillor Anna King, said: “The public consultation for this PSPO is really important in helping us to understand residents’ needs and their views about how to address anti-social behaviour taking place in the area.

“The questionnaire only takes a few minutes to complete, so we encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say.”

Anyone wanting to share their views on the proposed PSPO, can take part in an online questionnaire here.

People can also request a paper copy of the questionnaire by writing to Community Safety, Northampton Borough Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton NN1 1DE, or by emailing pspo@northampton.gov.uk.

The consultation will remain open until Sunday 6 August.

Enforcement of the order would be carried out by the council and Northamptonshire Police. Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence.

If agreed to, it would be the second PSPO to be introduced in Northampton, the first of which went live in parts of the town centre on April 1.