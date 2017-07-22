Plans put forward for bar and restaurant with outdoor courtyard near Northampton theatre

A new bar and restaurant could open in Northampton near to the Royal & Derngate Theatre.
Plans to convert an office on Derngate into a drinking establishment with an outdoor courtyard have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council.
It would take over the Manpower recruitment agency office and will involve the installation of extractor fans.
A consultation period on the proposals is open until July 31.
