Plans have been submitted to open a Turtle Bay restaurant in Northampton

A popular Caribbean restaurant has submitted an application for a planning permission variation in a bid to change a former public house into a drinking and eating establishment.

On June 12, Northampton Borough Council gave the green light for the Turtle Bay restaurant to occupy the former Litten Tree premises on Gold Street from between 8am between 2am.

A spokeswoman for Turtle Bay said: "We're looking forward to bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Northampton with the opening of our new restaurant and bar.

"We'll be keeping the town updated with news on our opening date and details of our delicious menu soon."

The restaurant serves up spicy street-style Caribbean food and is popular for its extensive list of rum flavoured cocktails.