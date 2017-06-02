Plans have been submitted to open a new dance studio and cafe in Northampton.

A theatre school principal is looking to revamp a disused building in a Northampton business park so she can have all of her students "under one roof."

Top Hat Theatre School is negotiating for a lease of Unit 4 in Dallington Fields Business Park, Gladstone Road with further hope to install a welcoming reception and a waiting area.

The school, which is currently in its eighth year, has been hiring venues across the town but now the owner now states it's time for the school to find a permanent home.

School principal, Julie McKenna said in a planning document: "I have been searching for somewhere suitable to house my business for over three years.

"I can only hire a school after 6pm, as it is used for school use.

"This makes it impossible to hire a hall to teach kids younger than seven as they have to be in bed early, schools also cannot commit to long term bookings."

The school has to move venues often, which is difficult for my customers as they often get confused, sending their child to the wrong venue."

The performing arts teacher, who employs seven teachers, noted in the document that she spends £27,000 hiring premises yearly.

If plans were approved the school would create more jobs, approximately one full-time and eight part-time positions.

Currently, on Saturdays, the dance school plays host to two classes in separate venues and she claims she has become unfamiliar with the children, never getting the opportunity to see them.

Between Monday and Friday she would host lessons from 4pm until 9pm.

"I would be looking to add to the daytime use of this to rent the space to potential users for a fitness class, baby massage and yoga etc," she said.

The Top Hat Theatre School also aims to open a cafe.

She added: "We have several students who come to the school direct from academic school, without having had their dinner.

"Previously the children have gone to the chip shop across the road from the church, which is both unsafe and unhealthy.

"We would like to offer a healthy snack to the children when they arrive to allow piece of mind for parents that their child has something in their stomach other than chips.

"Having the school under one roof would solve so many of our problems."

The school generally closes on Sundays but she claims if the school needs to find space for dancers then rent costs can be up to £240 per day.