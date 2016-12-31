Plans for 1,900 homes west of Northampton likely to swell by a further 1,600 by end of 2017 document reveals

Developers will have submitted plans for almost 3,500 homes to the west of Duston by the end of 2017, a "scoping" letter to Northampton Borough Council has revealed.

Back in June Barwood Developments lodged a bid for 1,900 new homes on land north of the A4500 Weedon Road at Norwood Farm.

It promised to finally complete the highway dubbed the ‘Road to Nowhere’, whose junction off Weedon Road has been closed off since it was laid eight years ago.

Taylor Wimpey has now submitted a further"scoping" letter to the council stating plans to add 180 homes to the Norwood site, which was earmarked a suitable for urban expoansion in the West Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy.

However the scoping letter reveals house builders are unlikely to stop there.

It reads: "An application for a further 1,400 dwellings on the southern and eastern part of the SUE is expected to be submitted towards the end of the year."

As for the 180 home application by Taylor Wimpey, the scoping document claims they would have a "limited effect" on the environment.

The area of land to the west of Duston was designated as a potential Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) site in 2014 and much of the discussions over the visual impact on that land took place in the drawing up of the joint core strategy.

The land, designated as N9A in the strategy, was deemed suitable for 3,500 homes - the quota for which, is now likely to be filled.