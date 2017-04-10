Pizza delivery man robbed in Wellingborough

Pizza and cash were stolen from a delivery driver in Wellingborough.
The driver was walking along the footpath between Shelley Road and Grassmere Green, when a man ran up behind him and demanded he hand over the pizza.
He refused but a second man appeared, carrying a hammer.
The incident happened last Thursday (April 6).
One of the offenders was white, aged 18 to 20 and skinny.
The other was mixed-race, also skinny and aged 18 to 20.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
