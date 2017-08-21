PICTURES: Umbrella Fair Festival 'did Northampton proud'

The Umbrella Fair Festival returned to Northampton's Racecourse last weekend with crowds treated to a range of musical performances from dozens of acts.

The free festival featured a number of on-site venues, from the Alternative Stage, the Global Mela stage, the Youth stage and the Acoustic Stage, to the Classical Stage, the Dub Stage and the UFO Café Stage.

Posting on their Facebook on Monday afternoon, the festival said: "Wow Northampton! You did yourselves proud this weekend!!

"Please, if you can find an hour or so today or tomorrow, come down to the Racecourse and help us put everything back to bed ready for next year.

"Isn't it amazing what community spirit can do."