PICTURES: Thousands descend on Racecourse for annual Northampton Town Festival

The balloons were back in the air over Northampton Racecourse last weekend for the annual Northampton Town Festival.

Thousands of people visited over the two-day event held on July 1 and 2 to enjoy a wide variety of attractions - and with the glorious weather, the hot air balloons could take to the sky.

The event brought together the Old Northampton Northampton Town Show and the balloon event and organisers estimated more than 60,000 people would have attended over the two days.

Events included a giant funfair, a dog agility show as well as a fireworks display, hot air balloons, stunt monkeys, Close Encouters kites team, the Knights of Nottingham Medival Jousting Enactment, Proaction Martial Arts and more.

The festival was supported by Northampton Borough Council and sponsored by NS-UK Group, Evans Funfairs, Phipps NBC, Big J’s Funfair Attractions, Inspiration FM, DP Marketing Communications, Cambridge Event Bars, Chelsea Hire and The Number 1 Food People.