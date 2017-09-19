PICTURES: Sneak peek inside Turtle Bay restaurant in Northampton

Following an eight-month long renovation and an £800,000 investment, a Northampton-based Caribbean-style restaurant will open its doors this week, creating 54 jobs.

The former Groove nightclub premises in Gold Street officially opens as Turtle Bay on Sunday, September 24 with the capacity to serve up to 240 diners.

The restaurant oozes a street-shack vibe.

Turtle Bay's signature dishes include their 'famous' jerk chicken and curried goat, but the eatery says that there is plenty for all palettes to choose from, including a burger menu, salad selection and a selection of dishes for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diners.

Elijah Hunter-Finn, new site openings project manager said: "I don't think I know of anything else like this around Northampton."

The restaurant will also offer drink-lovers the chance to grab a tipple during a lengthy 'happy hour' with all cocktails available at 241 prices during that time.

"Everyone is excited and raring to go. We are looking forward to bringing rum, reggae, and jerk to Northampton," he adds.

Caribbean colour schemes and bespoke wall murals are in abundance

The restaurant also boasts an outside terrace dining area and a vibrant, open ‘street kitchen’ for their first restaurant in Northamptonshire.

Turtle Bay interior.