PICTURES: Silverstone Classic 2017

More than 100,000 spectators enjoyed the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival at Silverstone Circuit at the weekend, as they were treated to a 22 race programme packed with classic cars and sprinkled with celebrity stardust.

The inaugural Celebrity Challenge Trophy Race was won by the Screen Stars team led by Le Mans winner Mark Blundell, and featuring Dragon’s Den host Theo Paphitis, Wheeler Dealers presenter Ant Anstead, BBC Radio 2 sports presenter Vassos Alexander, Sky Sports F1 pundit Tony Jardine and former Top Gear anchor Tiff Needell. They raised £10,000 for the event’s official charity partner, Prostate Cancer UK.