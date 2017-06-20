PICTURES: Northamptonshire village carnival 'a great success', says organisers

A Northamptonshire carnival welcomed flocks of crowds, glorious weather and 'our longest conga ever' as villagers congregated to celebrate community spirit in the sunshine.

The annual Earls Barton Carnival took place on Saturday, June 17 and was blessed with 30-degree heat.

Louise Frohock- Frohock Photography.

Organisers say it was the best-attended carnival in many years and the committee members had worked hard to provide a day to remember.

Earls Barton Carnival Committee member, Steve Watkins said: "It all got underway at 1.15 pm with the Carnival Parade winding its way through the streets of the village.

"The many hundreds of cheering spectators lining the route were treated to a colourful and noisy spectacle of bands playing, trick cyclists, dancers and entrants dressed in brilliant costumes.

"Once the parade had reached the recreation ground, the Carnival Queen declared the carnival officially open and the fun began."

Youngsters and adults alike had plenty to keep them busy with stalls selling food as well as a magician, animal petting and an indoor cinema.

He added: "The day continued with a carnival after party - with the bar still open and the barbeque still serving, many people danced away to the DJ into the warm night as Earls Barton saw its longest conga ever.

"Someone was overheard saying: 'If Carlsberg did carnivals, this is what they would be like', praise indeed."

The organising committee wishes to thank all the volunteers, the sponsors who supported the event and spectators.

Earls Barton Recreation Ground played host to the Carnival on Saturday afternoon.

Earls Barton carnival tug-of-war.

Earls Barton played host to carnival-goers on Saturday afternoon.