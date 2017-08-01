PICTURES: Northampton remembers war hero Edgar Mobbs

Northampton celebrated the life of town hero Edgar Mobbs at a service in Abington Square memorial gardens.

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Gareth Eales, and David Parish from the Western Front Association laid wreaths, and read out the names of fallen soldiers before leading a two-minute silence.

Edgar Mobbs, who is well known for raising his own ‘sportsman’ company after being turned down for being too old to join the Army in World War I, was killed on July 31, 1917 and this week marked the centenary anniversary of his passing.

After the service a series of talks were given at Abington Park Museum in collaboration with the Western Front Association.

Historians gave five lectures about Edgar and the Northamptonshire Regiment at the Battle of Ypres, will including a key note speech titled ‘1917 and the Third Battle of Ypres’ from Dr Jim Beach, the senior lecturer in 20th century history at the University of Northampton.