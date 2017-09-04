PICTURES: Northampton Racecourse hosts thousands of people for Eid prayer

Thousands of people showed up for open-air prayers, which were held in Northampton on Friday (September 1) to mark the end of the Eid celebrations.

Between 2,000 and 2,300 people attended Eid al-Adha prayers on the Racecourse with hundreds of people praying together from Arab countries and the sub-continent from around the world.

Eid al-Adha translates as the “festival of the sacrifice” to God and is also the second Eid of the Islamic calendar - a holy time of generosity to loved ones and the needy.

People arrived at 8am with prayers starting from 8.30pm. A variety of licensed halal food was available from 10am, followed by a fun fair at 10.30am for families to enjoy.

