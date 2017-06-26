PICTURES: Northampton Old Scouts Sausage and Cider festival

A festival to celebrate local cider makers and artisan sausages took place over the weekend to raise money for grassroots sport in Northampton.

Drinkers joined forces at the Old Scouts Rugby Football Club to taste local ciders from three cideries, which have opened in Northamptonshire this year.

Food was up for grabs all weekend as drinkers enjoyed tasting local tipples.

The new cider makers were also accompanied by grandees – Phil Saxby from Farndish, Davey Chambers from Greens Norton, John Malvern from Daventry and Angus Richards from Eydon– who sold their tipples at the festival.

Artisan sausages, a prosecco stall and a free family circus were also on offer to punters enjoying the outdoors over Saturday and Sunday.

Live music was on offer to festival-goers over the weekend.

Children lined up to get their face painted.