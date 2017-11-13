PICTURES: Last post rings out in Northampton town centre as hundreds turn out for Remembrance Sunday service

Hundreds of Northampton folk lined the streets of the town centre to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday.

Led by the bagpipes of the Northampton Pipe Band, a parade made of servicemen, young cadets and volunteer groups marched through the town to the All Saints Church, in George Row, at 9.30am yesterday (November 12).

They stood with Northampton's townspeople as the Last Post was played at the church's war memorial for the two-minutes silence at 11am.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries and representatives from Northampton's armed forces before the parade passed up St Gile's Street to the applause of the gathered crowds.

Father Oliver Coss, rector of All Saints Church, who led the service, said: "It was good to see so many people here. In that moment of silence, it really felt like a community coming together.

"I just want to express on behalf of the veterans, cadets and service personnel their humble pride of how many people turned out to support them."

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Gareth Eales, led a procession of county and borough councillors to meet the main parade and pay their respects.

Poppies were installed on lampposts and street furniture along the parade route.

Deputy mayor Tony Ansell said: "It was a wonderful service. Remembrance Sunday is always such a poignant day. My father was in the Royal Signals, and I think of him and the many people of this town every year.

"It was lovely to see so many people turn out to pay their respects. I don't think I have ever seen such a big turnout.

"It's always amazing to see the old soldiers together and marching."

The parade was made of guards from the territorial army, regular army, cub and girl scouts, the St John's Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Police, as well as the Air Training Corps Band.