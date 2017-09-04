PICTURES: Hundreds at Northamptonshire beer and music festival raise £10,000 for good causes

The tenth anniversary of a Northamptonshire village festival has raised thousands of pounds for a pre-school, church and WI.

Groove on the Green - formerly a small family fun day turned 'fully-fledged music festival' - hosted 1,500 people over the weekend and has raised more than £46,000 in the past five years for causes including, Muddy Boots Pre-School, church, village hall, Walgrave Primary School Parent-Teacher Association and the village WI.

Face painting proved popular throughout the day for little ones.

Kevin Brown from the organising committee said: “This was our tenth-anniversary event and this year the stage, sound, lighting, and stalls were all bigger and better than ever."

Live music kicked-off the day at 1pm on Saturday, 2 September, which ran through the evening until 11pm, while the beer festival boasted over 20 real ales, qualifying it as a CAMRA registered event.

Left over cash will be invested into the Jubilee Trust, a trust fund held in the village, so local groups can apply for small grants.

About 10,000 was raised through sales for local causes.

Drinkers lined haystacks to watch musical acts perform.

Festival-goers turned out in sunny weather to attend Groove on the Green.

