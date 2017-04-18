PICTURES: Daventry’s Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Parade

There were plenty of bonnets on display in Daventry this weekend as youngsters turned up to the Country Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bonnet Parade.

The children and their families gathered at the park’s visitor centre before setting off on the egg trail which promised chocolate treats for the lucky winners.

Before the hunt got underway, participants showed off their entries in the bonnet parade.

The children were invited to design and wear colourful hats for the competition, with prizes on offer for the most creative, most colourful and best themed efforts.