Daventry hosted international cycle race the Ovo Women’s Tour on Wednesday morning with a large crowd lining the town’s streets to cheer on the riders, which included a number of world and Olympic champions.

A mixture of young and old attended the event, which also attracted spectators from across the district. The race could make a return to Daventry next year, which would be its fifth consecutive appearance in Northamptonshire.