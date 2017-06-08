PICTURES: Brackley Soap Box Derby returns for 16th year

The Brackley Soap Box Derby returned last weekend as avid mechanics and amateur racing drivers lined up their homemade karts on the town’s high street to compete in the annual time trial event.

The thrills and spills got underway on Sunday afternoon with spectators able to see what a real racing car looks like as Mercedes AMG Petronas, based in Brackley, brought along one of their championship winning cars.

The Mercedes team also entered their own soapbox in the race, pictured here.

David Cullimore claimed first place in the Premier Class, with Amber Morris and Dominic Clements finishing second and third.

In the Seniors Class, Bilal Gilgil topped the podium, flanked by Doug Peel Yates in second place and Jack Chambers in third.

First place in the Young Juniors category went to Louis Cain, with Alex Harris and Noah Gilgil in second and third.

Mercedes' entry

After 15 yearly events, the Soap Box Derby is now a well-established fixture of the Brackley calendar, and the 2017 edition was supported by a £750 Community Grant from South Northamptonshire Council.

Chris Brown's 'The Flying Welshman' wins Best Effort Kart Build

Louis Cain wins the Young Juniors category