PICTURES: Annual Dragon Boat racing at Northampton's Billing Aquadrome

Forty teams of paddlers and drummers took to the water at Billing Aquadrome last Sunday to compete in the Rotary Annual Dragon Boat Race in front of 3,500 people. In its 14th edition, the event raised around £35,000 for the Air Ambulance the four Rotary Clubs in the county.

Northampton North MP MIchael Ellis was on hand to present the winning teams with their awards.

First place in the open category went to Hewlett & Sons, the Air Ambulance team triumphed in the mixed race, while the Northamptonshire Partnership Homes took the win in the ladies category.