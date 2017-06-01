PICTURES: A round-up of all the action over Bank Holiday weekend in Northampton

From Oak Apple Day at All Saints Church to a unique theatrical experience at Sixfields Stadium. ..here is a collection of the best pictures taken over the May Bank Holiday weekend in Northampton.

The Company of Pikemen & Musketeers – a ceremonial unit of the Honourable Artillery Company and one of only seven Royally warranted bodyguards in the UK – attended the Oak Apple Day ceremony in Northampton on Monday, to celebrate the accession of King Charles II to the throne.

Northampton had been a hotbed of parliamentarians, but after a very short time, Charles recognised the town and paid substantial sums towards the rebuilding after the Great Fire in 1675.

On Monday (May 29) the company put in an appearance at the making of “The Proclamation” by the Lord Lieutenant and made a musket volley salute.

Pictures were also captured over the weekend of an interactive, multi-media performance at Northampton Town Football Club in collaboration with Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, Royal & Derngate Northampton.

‘The Twelfth Player’ is set to use technology to tell the stories of three generations of Cobblers’ this 'world premiere' production runs from June 22 to July 12.

Audience members will be guided around Sixfields football stadium via film and headphones, in groups of up to four, as they observe a unique site-specific performance, simultaneously taking place in the real world and on an iPod screen.

"Viewing the passionate world of football through the eyes of three generations of a family of Northampton Town Football Club’s supporters, audiences will experience the highs and lows of the past seventy years of the club’s history, travelling behind the scenes on a 40-minute walking tour around the Cobblers’ iconic Sixfields Stadium," a spokesperson for the show said.

The show has been created by the Seven Sisters Group, whose site-specific performance at London’s historic lidos, 'Like a Fish Out of Water' was a sell-out success at the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad.

The Twelfth Player runs at Sixfields Stadium from Thursday, June 22 to Wednesday, July 12 (no performances on Mondays. For a full schedule of dates and times visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Royal & Derngate Box Office on 01604 624811.

Oak Apple Day took place at All Saints Church on Monday.

Tickets are just £5* each. This production has received funding support from Arts Council England.

