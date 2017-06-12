PICTURES: A round-up of all the action from Northampton Carnival

A feast of music, dancing and colour swept past doorsteps over the weekend when Northampton Carnival returned to the town.

Starting at the Racecourse at 2pm on Saturday (June 10), the parade floats headed along Kettering Road, Abington Street, Derngate, St Giles Street, York Road, Wellingborough Road, Roseholm Road, Roe Road, Abington Avenue and Abington Grove before returning to the Racecourse.

More people took part in the parade this year than ever before.

It has been the third time since 2015 that Northampton Carnival has been held at Abington Park for the first time in nearly 20 years, and over 30 floats and troupes were taken into the heart of the residential areas in Abington.

Chair and events co-ordinator of Northampton Carnival Morcea Walker said: "We had more people participate this year than ever before. The enjoyment and the togetherness I saw showed that the spirit of carnival was alive in Northampton. It was a great sense of local encouragement and community.

"The costumes were amazing and the music was wonderful, with big encouraging tunes that put smiles on people's faces. I was very impressed with everything I saw.

"We did have some issues where people moved the safety signs to block the roads in the town centre. I want to say thank you to their police for their amazing support during the carnival who handled this."

The parade was made of troupes, floats, dancers and live music.

A competition was held throughout the parade with six judges stationed at different points along the route to mark the floats and troupes that passed.

The best general float was awarded to the Northampton Gang Show, while the best children's float was led by Bridgewater Primary School.

The winner of the best troupe was the Umbrella Fair's Mischief Makers and the best children's troupe was Vernon Terrace Primary School.

The ZCC Brass Band won the live music award and the Unified School of Dance was commended for their majorette routine.

Mrs Walker said: "It will be a hard carnival to beat next year just for its engagement. Thank you to everyone who turned out to take part, to all our volunteers, the carnival committee and the lorry companies for generously providing so many of their drivers and vehicles."

The celebrations ended at 7.30pm.

