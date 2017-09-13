Picture released of two men wanted by police in connection to Northampton sexual assault

A woman was pulled into a car by two men and sexually assaulted before breaking free and seeking help in Northampton.

Detectives would like to speak to the two men pictured in relation to the incident in Quorn Way, off St Andrews Road, Semilong, on September 7 at around 2am.

The victim was approached by two men before she was pulled into the car and sexually assaulted.

The attacker a white man with tanned skin, in his late 30s to early 40s and about 5ft 10ins. He was of stocky build, with short dark hair and stubble and possibly Romanian.

The incident took place at about 2am on Thursday, 7 September, and officers believe the two men pictured may be able to assist their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.