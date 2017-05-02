Picture released following alleged supermarket alcohol theft in Northampton

A CCTV image has been released in connection with an alleged theft from a Northampton supermarket where a man is believed to have pinched a bottle of spirits.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Sunday, April 9 at the Co-op store in Wootton Hope Drive.

A man is believed to have entered the store, gone behind the till area and selected a bottle of spirits before concealing it and leaving.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.