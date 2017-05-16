Picture of missing Northampton teen featured on lorry to raise profile of appeal

A fresh appeal for a missing Northampton man will launch a long term campaign called 'Delivering Hope'.

Grocery wholesaler, P&H and the Missing People charity are collaborating on a new initiative called ‘Delivering Hope’, which aims to raise the profile of missing people in Northampton and nationwide.

One of the first appeals to be featured on the trucks that will be delivering to shops in the town will be Endri Istrefi’s.

Endri, 17, was last seen in Northampton on March 6, 2017.

Jo Youle, CEO of Missing People, says: “When someone is missing, it is almost always a sign that something is seriously wrong.

"One of the charity’s key focuses is to appeal to a missing person to let them know that we are here for them, as well as asking the public to share vital information.

"The new 'Delivering Hope' campaign will be instrumental in helping us extend the reach of our publicity appeals and we really hope it will play a role in reuniting missing people with their loved ones.

"His appeal, like others being featured in the 'Delivering Hope' campaign, will aim to raise the profile of the search for missing people in the communities where they were last seen."

P&H initially approached Missing People with the idea for how the space on its delivery vehicles could be used for a social purpose given their presence in towns, villages and urban centres all over the UK.

Bosses say, last year, 240,000 people were reported missing in the UK, "enough to fill Birmingham City’s St Andrews Football stadium eight times."

This partnership aims to help extend the visibility and reach of Missing People’s efforts to find a missing person or encourage members of the public to come forward with new information.

Martyn Ward, managing director of P&H said: “To our customers, what matters is inside the vans. Yet the exterior is effectively a blank canvas that could be used to grab people’s attention and help those in the communities we serve.

"The 'Delivering Hope' campaign allows us to use our extensive delivery network to help this hugely inspiring cause. Missing People does incredible work every day to search for and reach out to missing people on behalf of their friends and family.

“By using our delivery vans to display missing people posters, we hope to further raise awareness of missing people in the areas they were last seen and deliver hope to families who are waiting for news about their loved ones. We are delighted to be able to lend our assets to such a vital cause.”