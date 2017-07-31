PICTURE GALLERY: Football match helps pay for family to visit dad-of-three in critical condition after attack in Northampton

Have your say

Close friends of a Northampton man who remains in critical condition following an attack in a pub organised a football match to raise money for his family to keep visiting him.

Daniel Butcher, 30, of St James was allegedly hit in a one-punch assault outside the Bantam Pub in Abington Square at around 3.10am, on Sunday, June 25 and still remains in critical condition more than a month on.

Three close friends of Daniel: Danny Mackintosh, Mark Handley and Darren Wright, hosted a charity football match in St Michaels Football Club, Bugbrooke on Sunday, July 30 to raise money for the victim’s family so they can fund trips to and from University Hospital Coventry.

Daniel’s son, Mikey Butcher, 11, coached one of the teams.

After the match, a disco and raffle was held at the Devonshire Club in St James - Daniel’s local.

So far 275 kind-hearted fundraisers have pledged £8,412 for Daniel’s family.

To continue donating, click: https://www.gofundme.com/6x8kt-family-support