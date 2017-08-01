Pick Northamptonshire for the next hit TV show, film company urges directors

A film company is trying to put Northamptonshire in the spotlight as an untapped setting for the next prime time television series.

Screen Northants, based in Northampton town centre, says "the whole county" is ready to support any directors and studios looking for the site of their next production.

Screen Northants say Northam[ptonshire is an untapped resource for filming locations.

Now, with the help of 11 local young people, they plan to demonstrate Northamptonshire's potential by filming an advert showcasing locations and set pieces.

Paul Mills, director of Screen Northants, said: "No one is making films or series in Northamptonshire. It's a huge shame.

"We've got everything that's needed. Our emergency services are very keen to help. If you want to blow up a car on camera, the fire service says they will be on hand to put it out. Northampton General Hospital says they would lend their trainee wards for filming. We can close roads to film a zombie apocalypse. There's such great potential."

The new advert is being shot between August 1 and 13 and will be made of four set pieces in Northamptonshire show how the county could be used to film the next big blockbuster or hit series.

Paul said: "The economic boost it can bring is immense. A little example is the BBC One series Last Tango In Halifax. It's not as big as Downton Abbey or Broadchurch, but there are now bus tours in Yorkshire to go where it was filmed.

"Screen Northants knows 150 locations in the county ready for filming. We've got such beautiful stately homes, and old buildings like the Northampton Fire Station. We just need to put it ourselves on the map."

Starting this week, Screen Northants have also recruited an entourage of 11 young people aged 9 to 18 from Northampton to help brainstorm ideas for the advert and help with costumes, make-up and the entire production stage of shooting.

Paul said: "They're leaning towards gory and action-filled ideas of course, which I'm happy to encourage and show them there's nothing they can't do.

"We want to raise their aspirations and provide them with the opportunity to develop their soft skills and get stuck in with filming."

The advert is scheduled to be complete by August 21.