PHOTOS: Northamptonshire airstrip lands more planes than Heathrow at Sywell aircraft rally

A Northamptonshire airfield became the busiest landing strip in the world on Saturday.

Over 50 exhibitors displayed everything from vintage aircraft to the latest state-of-the-art electronic systems.

The Light Aircraft Association (LAA) Rally saw aircraft of all shapes and sizes landing every 31 seconds during peak times at Sywell Aerodrome over the weekend (September 1).

The Northamptonshire airstrip was twice as busy as Heathrow and came close to breaking a world record for takeoffs in an hour.

In total, 833 aircraft flew in for the rally between Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon.

The aerodrome's air traffic control team parked hundreds of aircraft over the weekend.

This year's theme was "youth in aviation".