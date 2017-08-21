Photographer spots crop of wild cannabis growing on Northampton street flower bed

Have your say

Wild cannabis has reportedly been spotted growing on a Northampton street.

The distinct five-fingered leaf is believed to have been seen sprouting out of a flowerbed at the entrance to Ardington Road, next to Abington Park.

A reader, Paul Bond, contacted the Chronicle & Echo after snapping some pictures of the plants taken on Saturday afternoon (August 19).

Paul said: "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was coming out of Abington Park and I had my camera on me when I spotted them. There were about nine plants growing in the flowerbed.

"Personally, I think someone was smoking near the park and tossed some seeds there by accident."

As of yesterday (August 21), the plants have disappeared.

Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.