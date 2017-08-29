Photo of Rusty the cat released by family as police begin search to track down mutilator in Northampton

The family of a cat that was mutilated and left on their doorstep in Northampton have released a picture in a bid to help find witnesses.

Rusty the one-year-old the ginger domestic shorthair was taken sometime between 9.30pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday (August 28), deliberately mutilated and then left on the doorstep of the owner’s home in the Kingsley area of Northampton.

PC Andrew Glover said: “We would like anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to get in contact. Rusty was a beloved pet and the family are understandably devastated. I would like to stress that we are in the early stages of investigating and are considering a number of lines of enquiry at this stage.”

The family have requested their privacy be respected during this time.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.