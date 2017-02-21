Pet owners warned by RSPCA of poisoned meat found in Northampton gardens

Chicken breasts laced with pills are being thrown into gardens in Northampton, pet owners are being warned.

RSPCA Northampton is investigating reports of poisoned meat being thrown over fences in the Wellingborough Road area.

Anyone who finds any of the drugged meat should bring it to their nearest vet, say RSPCA Northampton.

They are warning pet owners that the meat could poison dogs, cats and other wildlife.

It is unclear what the tablets are and what harm they do.

But Darren Knagg, landlord of the Fiddler's pub, in Wellingborough Road, found some of the meat on his property.

He said: "We've had meat thrown onto the property. This has happened twice now over the past two days.

"I stepped out for a beer delivery in the early morning and found this meat stuffed with yellow pills hanging from part of my fence.

"I've got two dogs on site. I'm worried whoever is doing it might be trying to poison them so they can break in."

Anyone who finds the drugged chicken meat in their garden is being asked to bring it into their nearest veterinary surgery, who can then send it away for analysis.

If you are worried your pet may have eaten any poisoned meat, official advice is to contact your vet immediately.