Pensioners attacked with pool cue in Wellingborough pub on New Year’s Day

Two 77-year-old men were attacked with a broken pool cue in a pub on New Year’s Day.

The assault took place inside the Volunteer pub in Midland Road, Wellingborough, at about 2pm on Sunday when two men entered the pub and began playing on the pool table.

When they were questioned about appropriate use of the table, one of the men broke a pool cue in half and attacked the two victims.

A police spokesman said: One of the victims suffered a cut to his forehead and a black eye.

“Both victims were left shaken following the attack.

“Both men then ran from the pub, with the offender still holding on to the pool cue.

“He was seen heading up Victoria Street towards Cannon Street.”

The offender is described as white, about 30-years-old, 6ft 3in and of slim build.

He had a goatee beard and short dark hair that was spiked at the front.

He wore a dark grey lumberjack style coat with brown shoulder pads and ran from the scene carrying half a pool cue.

The second man, who entered with the offender, is described as white, about 30-years-old, about 5ft 9in and of average build.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.