Pensioner has purse stolen as she was being distracted in a Daventry supermarket

Police want to speak to these men in connection with the alleged theft of a purse from a pensioner in Daventry.

The theft happened in Waitrose in Bowen Square, when a 72-year-old woman had her purse stolen from the bag in her trolley. The victim had been asked a question by one man, distracting her while another reached into her bag and took the purse.

Police have released a series of images

Officers would like to hear from anybody who recognises the men in the attached CCTV images or has any information about the theft, which happened just after 2pm on Friday, April 28.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

