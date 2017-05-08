Pedestrian suffers head injuries after being hit by car in Rushden

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car in Rushden.
The Magpas air ambulance rapid response vehicle was called to the incident which took place at about 8.40pm on Saturday in Rectory Road.
Magpas doctor Scott Knapp and Paramedic Ollie Robinson arrived to treat a man who had been injured in the collision.
A spokesman for Magpas said: “The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient who had sustained head injuries.
“They gave the man a general anaesthetic, placing him into a medically induced coma at the scene (providing A&E level care), before accompanying the patient to University Hospital Coventry via land ambulance.
“The man was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”
An EMAS ambulance service paramedic crew and Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “For reasons yet unknown, a pedestrian was walking in the carriageway and was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta.”
Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.