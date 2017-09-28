Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Rushden

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Rushden last night.
The 50-year-old man was a pedestrian and walking along the path in Higham Road, towards Asda, when he fell into the road just after 10pm on Wednesday (September 27).
A police spokesman said: “A car driving along the road was then in collision with the man, who sadly died a short time later.”
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.
