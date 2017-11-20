Pedestrian dies after accident on the A43 in Northamptonshire

A 54-year-old man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car on the A43 in Northamptonshire

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on the A43 near to the Barley Mow at Evenley.

"The 54-year-old man was walking in the carriageway at about 7.10pm on Sunday, November 19, when the collision with a grey Nissan Qashqai took place.

"Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesman said.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information about it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.