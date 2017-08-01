Paul Smith's killer given 10 years in jail for manslaughter

A 22-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a popular Northampton man.

Courtney Flanagan was sentenced today (Tuesday, August 1) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Paul Smith.

Paul Smith.

Mr Smith suffered a head injury in an assault at the Edge of Town pub in Regent Square, Northampton, on July 10 last year.

He died in hospital nearly two months later, on September 4, 2016.

Flanagan was also convicted of one count of attempted GBH with intent on one of Mr Smith's friends and one count of ABH, which took place at the Edge of Town pub on July 10, 2016, and one count of GBH that took place on June 19, 2015 in St Leonards Road, Northampton.

His Honour Judge Thomas QC gave Flanagan a 10-year custodial sentence with a three-year extension, having found him to be a ‘dangerous person’ in law.

Detective Inspector Mark Hopkinson from Northamptonshire Police CID said: “I am pleased with the outcome of the case today and welcome the sentence handed down.

“This was a tragic and extremely complex case. Mr Smith had a serious pre-existing heart condition which he had been managing well for more than 10 years. On the night of the assault, he was out enjoying a drink with his father.

“Our detailed and lengthy investigation involved a hugely complex medical enquiry, which ultimately established a clinical causal link between the assault and his death.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Smith’s family for their support and understanding during the investigation and I hope today’s sentencing helps to bring some comfort and closure for them.”