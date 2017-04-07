Passer-by mugged of wallet and phone in Northampton

A man was assaulted and robbed by two hooded men in Northampton.

He was walking away from Spencer Bridge Road at around 5.55pm yesterday (April 6).

Two men approached him and assaulted him. They took his mobile phone, wallet and money.

Both offenders were men in their 20s, and wore dark coloured hooded tops. One was wearing a scarf over his face with his hood up.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.