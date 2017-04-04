Passer-by left with neck injuries after being 'slashed' with a coke can in Northampton

A man's face was "slashed" with a coke can in a violent assault near Northampton town centre.

The victim was approached by a group of men in Wellingborough Road at around 7.15pm on Sunday, April 2.

One of the men then shouted at the victim before slashing him with a broken can causing cuts to his neck and face.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall and between 30 and 40 years of age. He had short black hair and was wearing a grey jumper.

A second man that was present is described as a white man, around 5ft 2 inches tall and between 30 and 40 years of age. He had a slim build with short dark hair and wearing a black fleece.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.